Letter: AM Russ, Leesburg

Editor: Can the county mandate all local food market and grocery store employees to wear masks?

On my last trip to Wegmans, even the cashier, his face just inches away from customers, was only wearing gloves. Many instacart workers and produce handlers were also unprotected. I am very concerned about these persons’ health.

I know that authorities have officially suggested or recommended face coverings for all in public. But in these cases, I would like the government to step in.

I also see lack of protection a community health concern; we already know that grocers are a great place to share COVID-19.

Since this lack of PPE affects everyone in town and possibly beyond, I definitely think the government should step in and mandate a mask for all of these workers. Obviously, not an N15, but at least a scarf.

There are many local people who can donate non-surgical face masks after sanitizing them. I boil mine before giving them away.

AM Russ, Leesburg