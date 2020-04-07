Loudoun COVID-19 Cases Exceed 200

Loudoun County crossed the 200-case threshold in the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday, as the commonwealth saw a 20 percent increase in the number of hospitalized patients.

According to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, there are 3,333 total coronavirus cases in the state as of Monday evening, up 455 from the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients increased by 96, to a total of 563.

In Loudoun County, an additional 21 positive tests were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 209. A week ago, there were 26 cases reported in the county.

There have been 63 fatal cases statewide. Twenty-two deaths have been reported in Northern Virginia, including four in Loudoun.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which monitors the hospital census throughout the commonwealth, reports that there are 1,188 hospitalized patients who have either tested positive (589) or are awaiting test results (594). Of those, 408 are undergoing treatment in intensive care units and 283 are on ventilators. Statewide, 692 of the 2,533 ventilators available are in use.