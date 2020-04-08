Community Emergency Relief Fund Issues First Grant

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties today announced its first grant from the Community Emergency Relief Fund.

A $25,000 grant was made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, in support of a collaboration between Catholic Charities’ Loudoun office and Loudoun Cares to provide monetary assistance directly to individuals impacted financially by the COVID-19 crisis. A secondary grant from the Tourism and Hospitality Relief Fund also was made to support those individuals.

The Community Foundation established the Community Emergency Relief Fund on March 11 to accept and strategically disburse funding to address COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts in Loudoun and northern Fauquier counties. The following week, Visit Loudoun Foundation established a Tourism and Hospitality Relief Fund to provide financial relief to tourism and hospitality workers experiencing income losses. The Loudoun Chamber Foundation launched a challenge campaign for its members to match gifts into the Tourism and Hospitality Relief Fund.

In the first grant distribution of $25,000, Catholic Charities and Loudoun Cares will jointly rotate staff to respond to requests for financial assistance through a newly established COVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline. Loudoun residents who need help paying rent as a result of lost wages may call the COVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline at 703-669-5040, beginning Thursday, April 9. Trained staff from Catholic Charities and Loudoun Cares will work together to complete an intake process and assess the needs of each caller.

Eligibility requirements may be found at ccda.net/need-help/rent,-utility-assistance,-and-basic-household-needs/. Eligible callers may be able to receive up to $500 in financial assistance.

In addition to providing financial assistance to callers through the fund, Catholic Charities and Loudoun Cares also will help callers identify additional government, nonprofit, and faith-based resources. Both organizations have extensive experience helping people in need access financial assistance and community services through Catholic Charities’ Emergency Assistance Program, and Loudoun Cares’ Information and Referral Helpline.

“The strong partnership between Catholic Charities and Loudoun Cares allows funds to be distributed strategically and efficiently to those in need,” said Amy Owen, President of the Community Foundation. “Working together, these organizations pooled their resources to make sure we all are able to maximize the impact of the funding we have available. We ask our community to keep giving to the fund, if you can. The fund is designed for response, relief and recovery.”

The Community Foundation is still accepting gifts to the Community Emergency Relief Fund at communityfoundationlf.org/emergencyrelief and to the Tourism and Hospitality Relief Fund at communityfoundationlf.org/product/tandhfund/