Early Morning Storm Wreaks Havoc in Leesburg

High winds from an early morning storm left a few Leesburg residents sorting out insurance claims for their homes and cars all day today.

The storm hit around 4 a.m. on Wednesday and devastated trees, pieces of homes and multiple cars in Leesburg’s Carrvale neighborhood, near the old Walmart location. According to Town of Leesburg Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett, three houses and three vehicles off Heritage Way were damaged as wind knocked over trees and damaged sheds, fences and decks in the neighborhood. Arnett said the wind also damaged locations off Old Waterford Road and put one streetlight out of service, but did not damage any town property. She said town crews are clearing brush from right-of-ways.

Arnett said the town is waiting to hear from the National Weather Service whether a tornado touched down.

This is the second time in two months that heavy winds have damaged properties in Leesburg. In the early morning hours of Feb. 7, an EF-0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph cut a 3.3-mile path from the Greenway Farm neighborhood northeast through Potomac Crossing. The tornado had a maximum width of 250 yards and pushed over trees, ripped siding from homes and flung limbs and branches. It also ripped off the front porch of a Lounsbury Court home.

An early morning storm on Wednesday knocked a tree over in a backyard off Wythe Court in Leesburg, among causing other damage. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

A car parked on Heritage Way in Leesburg was destroyed when wind knocked over a tree early Wednesday morning. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]