Mary Virginia Howard, 85

Mary Virginia Howard, age 85, of Berryville,, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020.

She leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, beloved husband of 66 years, James W. Howard, Sr., children Kenny Howard of Montclair, NJ, Ann Thomas (Austin) of Sterling, VA, Karen Howard of Sterling, VA, James Howard, Jr. (Valerie) of Leesburg, VA and Avery Howard (Michelle) of Bristow, VA.; sister, Estelle Stewart, brothers Lynwood Anderson and Larry Anderson; ten grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was loved and adored by a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patty Howard.

Private graveside funeral services were held on Saturday, April 04, 2020 at the Rock Hill Cemetery, Round Hill, VA.

Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving N. Virginia. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC. 800-388-1913.