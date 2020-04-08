Mildred June Goss, 1934-2020

Mildred June Goss, 85, of Lucketts, VA, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

She was the wife of the late James Preston Goss, who predeceased her in January.

June was born on June 17, 1934, in Loudoun County, VA. She was the daughter of the late Lester Daniel Danner and the late Flossie Esther Orrison.

She attended Lovettsville High School, until getting married in Frederick, MD on January 24, 1953, and starting a family.

She leaves her family to cherish her memory including daughters. Linda & Jimmy Hobbie, Patricia & Charlie Owens, and son Tom & Marge Goss all of Leesburg, VA; sisters-in-law, Catherine Allison of Reston, VA, Betty Zinn of Gainesville, VA, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A private grave side service was held Friday, April 3, 2020, in Furnace Mountain Cemetery, Leesburg, VA. The immediate family deeply regrets the exclusion of our other family members and friends at this most difficult time. You will be able to view the service from Facebook by going to Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church and from You Tube by going to Furnace Mountain Worship when it becomes available.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.Donations may be made in Mrs. Goss’s memory to Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church, 12946 James Monroe Highway, Leesburg, VA 20176.

