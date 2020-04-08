Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund Opens for Requests

People in who are working in Loudoun tourism or hospitality, or just lost a job in those fields, may call 703-669-5040 to get up to $500 of help starting Thursday.

The Visit Loudoun Foundation Tourism & Hospitality Emergency Relief Fund, established in late March to assist tourism and hospitality employees impacted by COVID-19, has reached its initial $25,000 threshold and will open to funding requests April 9.

The fund, established by Visit Loudoun and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, was set up to provide direct financial support to individuals working in—or who just lost a job in—Loudoun tourism or hospitality businesses impacted by shutdowns and furloughs as a result of the coronavirus response.

Visit Loudoun CEO Beth Erickson noted it only took a little over three weeks to hit the $25,000 goal.

“As a result, we’re opening the fund to applicants earlier than originally planned,” Erickson said. “But our fundraising efforts will continue, because we’re seeing such a desperate need in the industry as a result of the continuing shutdowns and furloughs.”

“The response has been incredible,” said Amy Owen, President of the Community Foundation. “Groups and individuals are seeing it as a way to show their gratitude to the remarkable professionals of Loudoun’s tourism and hospitality industry during this difficult time.”

People who call must provide a pay stub from a Loudoun County tourism or hospitality business to qualify. There is a $500 maximum for approved requests.

“The ultimate goal is to keep people in their homes so that they will be here and ready to help fuel Loudoun’s recovery when we get through this,” Erickson said.

The Visit Loudoun Foundation launched the Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund with $10,000 on March 20 and asked businesses and individuals to contribute. The Loudoun Chamber Foundation launched a matching campaign, and the Town of Middleburg, the Loudoun Wineries Association, and private donors have all contributed.

The fund is also still taking donations. Donors are asked to contribute at CommunityFoundationLF.org or with checks payable to “Community Foundation,” with “T&H Relief Fund” in the memo line. Mail checks to: Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, PO Box 342. Leesburg, VA 20178.