Authorities Seek Suspect Who Shot Cat in Hamilton

Loudoun County Animal Services officers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who shot a pet cat in the Hamilton Estates neighborhood Monday.

According to the report, gunfire was heard in the area of Vannes Court shortly before 4 p.m. April 6. A short time later, a white, short-haired cat was found with wounds that appeared to have been inflicted by a firearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the agency at 703-777-0406.

Under a state law that took effect in July, those suspected of injuring or beating dogs or cats may be charged with a Class-6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.