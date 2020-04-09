Driver Charged After Early Morning Rt. 9 Pursuit

A Gerrardstown, WV, driver running from a Jefferson County deputy was apprehended near Hillsboro early Thursday morning.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit initiated in West Virginia just after 2 a.m. April 9. A Loudoun deputy deployed stop sticks in the car’s path and a short time later the vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Rt. 9 and Cider Mill Road.

The driver George W. Armstrong, 67, of Gerrardstown, WV, was cited for failure to stop for police and transported to the Loudoun County Detention Center, where he was released.