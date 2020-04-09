Virginia COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 100

According to the latest figures reported by the Virginia Department of Health, the number of fatal COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth reached 109 on Wednesday—a one day increase of 34.

The Central Virginia has recorded the most virus-related deaths, 41. That is led by an outbreak at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond where 35 residents have died. There are 34 fatal cases reported in Northern Virginia, five in Loudoun County.

The number of Loudoun County confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 258, an increase of 20 cases from Tuesday.

Statewide, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 4,042, up nearly 400 from the previous day.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which monitors the hospital census throughout the commonwealth, reports that there are 1,286 hospitalized patients who have either tested positive (669) or are awaiting test results (627). Of those, 469 are undergoing treatment in intensive care units and 285 are on ventilators. Statewide, 700 of the 2,734 ventilators available are in use.

According to Loudoun County Public Schools, a member of the Liberty Elementary School staff is among the new local COVID-19 cases. The individual last worked at the school on Wednesday, March 11, the last day school buildings were open this year.