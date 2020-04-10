County Expanding Western Loudoun Library Wi-Fi

Loudoun County government is expanding Wi-Fi hot spots at libraries for residents in western Loudoun starting Monday.

The county has worked to amplify the Loudoun County Public Library’s Wi-Fi signal so that it is available in the parking lots next to the Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville libraries.

Residents who have no reliable internet service are encouraged to use the free Wi-Fi to access the internet for information about COVID-19 and do other essential online business, like ordering groceries or household supplies.

But they are asked to stay in their vehicles maintain social distancing, and people who aren’t in a care are asked to stay six feet away from other people.

The library network is LibraryWiFi. No password is required, although users will need to click “accept” on the landing page.

The Wi-Fi hot spots are expected to be ready Monday, April 13.