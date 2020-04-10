Credit Union Partners with Banzai for Financial Education

The Loudoun Credit Union has partnered with the Utah-based Banzai e-learning company to provide free online financial literacy curriculum to nine Loudoun schools amid the coronavirus crisis, which has led to the cancelation of the school year.

According to Sarah Allen, an outbound support specialist with Banzai, the credit union offered time, money, industry experience and a variety of bank resources to help theschools teach personal finance in the virtual classroom. Students will learn from real-life scenarios how to pay bills and balance a budget by managing unexpected expenses like parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees. The educational program also introduces students to auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs, savings and more.

Banzai provides educational resources to over 60,000 teachers nationwide. Learn more at teachbanzai.com.