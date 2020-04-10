Letter: Frank McDonough, Lovettsville

Editor: Heroes exist in our world; they live in our towns, communities, and even on our streets. Lovettsville is no exception. We have our own Hometown Heroes.

Our former mayor, Bobby Zoldos, traveled the world as part of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Task Force 1, searching for those trapped as victims of hurricanes, earthquakes, and other disasters. He now leads an entire department of heroes as Fire Chief of Durham, NC.

Drive any community in our small town, and you will find marked and unmarked police cars, dozens of them. These are Municipal, County, State, and Federal police officers. Each is doing their jobs a little differently, with varying responsibilities, but keeping us all safe.

Then there are the heroes that we don’t always know are there, the doctors, nurses, and other medical/emergency services that are still going to work, even responding to medical emergencies and still saving lives.

Some heroes wear many hats. They serve unselfishly, often setting their whole life on hold for the greater good. One such hero is Lovettsville Town Councilman Mike Dunlap.

Mike is an officer in the United States Naval Reserves. While we are not at war, Mike was activated to assist in the Navy’s efforts to help in the Chinese Virus Pandemic (Covid 19).

When the USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort were assigned to provide assistance during the pandemic, certain Naval Reserve assets were also activated, and Councilman Dunlap was called up for a short assignment.

Mike, also known as Mr. Lovettsville, not only responds when Uncle Sam taps his shoulder, he is also a hero in his town council responsibility. Recently, he cast the lone dissenting vote when the council voted to decimate the town’s financial reserves to literally a few dollars over state-mandated minimums to provide itself with a town hall expansion.

While a better facility is needed, Mike points out than going into this pandemic related recession is the absolute worst time to deplete the reserves. Mike likens this mentality to a family blowing their 17-year-old high school seniors college fund for a swimming pool.

Many council candidates campaigned in certain parts of town in 2016, promising infrastructure upgrades and sidewalks. Not one additional foot of new sidewalk has been laid in Lovettsville since the Zoldos administration.

Dunlap has been the only fiscal hawk on the council, frequently asserting that specific revenues should be designated for use only in critical infrastructure such as sidewalks to the towns only elementary school.

Heroes in America are not common. They are exceptional. They run toward those in need, the sick, the injured, the chaos. They challenge conventional wisdom, confront injustice, and stand up to bullies.

Lovettsville Councilman Mike Dunlap, Mr. Lovettsville, is all of these things. A true Hometown Hero!

Frank McDonough, Lovettsville