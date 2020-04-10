Lovettsville Brewery Honors Fallen Soldiers, Christian Faith with Flags and Cross

For the next month, a sea of American flags along Berlin Turnpike near Lovettsville will act as a reminder of the nation’s fallen soldiers.

One Family Brewing Owner David Keuhner, with some help from his friends, stuck more than 500 American flags into the ground on his 27-acre property just south of Lovettsville on Friday. While the flags are being installed to honor those who lost their lives in combat overseas, Keuhner and his team also cemented a life-size wooden cross into the middle of the sea of flags to commemorate their Christian faith—fittingly so, on Good Friday.

The team will continue to install the flags, which Ashburn-based and veteran-owned Flags of Valor is providing, through Memorial Day, May 25. Those who lost a family member in combat are encouraged to buy a $4 flag at onefamilybrewing.com/blogs/news/memorial-day-2020.

On Memorial Day, Keuhner’s team will be onsite to read aloud the names of each fallen soldier whose memory is represented by a flag. He’s hoping to have 1,000 by that point.

Keuhner said the initiative was a response to the coronavirus crisis, which already has promoted the cancelation of many Memorial Day activities.

As for his planned 10,000-square-foot brewery, Keuhner said he is still figuring out how to serve the property with water and sewer, whether through an application with the town or otherwise.

He said he also has nearly all the $50,000 needed to install the region’s first Gold Star Memorial on the property and that he has already ordered it. That memorial will be installed near the site of the wooden cross.

