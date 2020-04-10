Red’s BBQ to Serve Up Free Meals on Saturday

Ashburn Ice House again will host Red’s BBQ Relief on Saturday. It will be the fourth week of providing free meals to first responders and anyone in need.

Hungry customers are also invited and, if they have the means to “pay-it-forward,” donations will be accepted.

The menu is pulled Texas beef, Carolina pulled pork, Carolina slaw, and dill potato salad. BBQ will be served with a Hawaiian slider, sauces and water or juice. Each week an area restaurant sponsors the event in partnership with Red’s BBQ & Pizzeria. Saturday’s event is sponsored by the Ashburn-based restaurant Greek Unique.

Servers will be wearing PPE and Red’s T-shirts. The parking lot will be set up for vehicles to drive through, all customers must remain in their vehicles. Social distancing will be enforced.

“We are thankful we can support this great effort to lift the spirits of our community and to help those in need,” Ice House General Manager Rob Lorenzen said.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Ashburn Ice House is located at 21595 Smith Switch Road in Ashburn.