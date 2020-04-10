Middleburg Sends Every Household $260 in Meal Vouchers

The Town of Middleburg has sent a packet of meal vouchers to every household in the town limits. The packet included $20 vouchers to 13 participating restaurants.

Those restaurants are Best Thai Kitchen, Common Grounds, Greenheart Juice, King Street Oyster Bar, Middleburg Deli, Old Ox Brewery, Red Bar Shushi, Red Horse Tavern, Scruffy’s, Side Saddle Bistro, Teddy’s Pizza, Thaiverse and Wild Hare Cider. The vouchers expire April 30. Residents must spend the full $20 at each restaurant, since there will be no leftover value for spending less than that amount.

According to the town’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan, there are 429 households in the town, which means the town spent $111,540 on 5,577 vouchers.

The voucher program was approved by the Town Council on March 26 as part of a four-piece financial relief package to help residents, restaurants and utility customers during the coronavirus crisis.

For more information, call 540-687-5152 or go to middleburgva.gov/331/middleburg-take-out.