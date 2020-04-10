VML Opposes Northam’s Request to Move May Elections to November

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam requested the Virginia General Assembly consider moving the May 5 municipal elections to Nov. 3, the same day as the 2020 General Election. On Friday, the Virginia Municipal League sent the governor a letter opposing that proposal.

The April 10 letter, which the league composed following an emergency meeting via conference call the day prior, states that it’s “very disappointed” in Northam’s request, which he made in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and asks the governor to “strongly consider the position of the localities” participating in the May election. In Loudoun, that’s the towns of Hamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill. All five are VML members. There are 28 candidates on the ballot across those five towns, including five mayoral candidates and 23 Town Council candidates.

The league pointed out that moving the election would mean absentee ballots that have already been cast would be thrown out—wasting thousands of dollars already spent to distribute and process them. Many voters this year have chosen to vote absentee to comply with social distancing protocols.

“Voters across Virginia submitted their choices for local leadership in good faith that their voices would be heard,” the letter reads.

The league goes on to suggest that Northam’s proposal to keep incumbent officials in office past their normal June 30 term expirations “presents questions of adherence to the Code of Virginia,” and that allowing voters who might be eligible to vote in November the chance to also vote in a postponed local election, regardless of their voting eligibility on May 5, “produces alarming constitutional questions.”

Daniel Davies, Del. Dave LaRock (R-33)’s legislative assistant, said that House of Delegates Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert (R-15) is working with Northam to amend his request for a postponed May election. Davies said LaRock would most likely vote against moving the election to November.

The General Assembly will meet again on April 22.

pszabo@loudounnow.com