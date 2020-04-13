2 Suspects Sought in Sterling Robbery

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of a Sterling convenience store Sunday afternoon.

The victim reported that two males entered the Exxon gas station located at 45601 Falke Plaza. The first suspect was purchasing a drink and jumped over the counter when the clerk opened the register. The second suspect went around the counter and removed a cash from the register. No weapons were displayed during the robbery.

Both suspects fled the store on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot, 8-inches tall, with a slim build, wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot, 6-inches tall, with a slim build, and wearing gray sweatpants with black cuffs and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.