Virginia COVID-19 Deaths Continue to Climb

According to the latest figures reported by the Virginia Department of Health, the number of fatal COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth reached 149 on Sunday, a total that tripled during the past week.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has surpassed 900 statewide. In Loudoun County, heath authorities are reporting 324 cases, with 35 patients requiring hospital treatment. A week ago, there had been 188 confirmed cases in Loudoun.

Almost 1,700 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Loudoun. In Fairfax County, which has the highest number of hospitalized patients statewide at 218, 6,331 tests have been processed.

Most of the outbreaks have occurred in long-term care facilities, at 53 locations statewide and five in Loudoun County.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which monitors the hospital census throughout the commonwealth, reports that there are 1,238 hospitalized patients who have either tested positive (765) or are awaiting test results (473). Of those, 428 are undergoing treatment in intensive care units and 302 are on ventilators. Statewide, 659 of the 2,833 ventilators available are in use. The association reports that 467 patients have been discharged from hospital care.