Loudoun Deputies Pick Up a Different Type of Drug Duty

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new community policing program of sorts. In addition to its drug-busting duties, the agency is offering a drug delivery service.

Under the program, uniformed Sheriff’s Office employees will pick up and deliver prescription medication to senior citizens and those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

To participate residents must contact the Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Participants must pre-pay for the prescription and confirm their pharmacy allows third-party pick-up for the medication. Deliveries will be made during normal business hours. The agency will not deliver to assisted living communities, care facilities, senior centers, or group homes.

In making deliveries, Sheriff’s Office members will wear personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing based on CDC guidance.

“We want to ensure residents who are physically unable to get to their pharmacy and are in critical need of their medications can receive their prescriptions in a safe manner,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

The service is planned to continue through the duration of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay at home order, which is effective through June 10.