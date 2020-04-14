Loudoun Seniors Will Celebrate Graduation, Eventually

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams announced Monday that plans are in the works for all high schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies, although it is not yet clear when those will occur.

Williams said the events will be scheduled “when it is safe to do so.”

“We do not know yet when the ceremonies will be held, but each high school with a graduating class WILL hold a graduation ceremony. You have our word,” Williams wrote in an email sent to staff members and parents Monday night.

He said there also may be virtual ceremonies earlier.

“As an initial step, not as a substitute, each high school with a graduating class will hold a virtual celebration of the Class of ‘20 in June,” he wrote. Principals will work with students to plan the virtual programs, which will be designed to provide opportunities to promote class unity and connection.