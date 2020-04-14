Virginia COVID-19 Cases Exceed 6,000

According to the latest figures reported by the Virginia Department of Health, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide climbed to 6,171 on Monday, with 344 cases reported in Loudoun County.

Five additional fatal cases were reported Monday. According the latest report, 138 of the 154 COVID-19 related deaths were patients age 60 or older. Fourteen residents in their 40s and 50s have died from the infection and two deaths involve patients in their 20s or 30s.

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Loudoun County, all age 65 or older.

Currently, there are 37 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Loudoun and 978 statewide.

Fairfax County has the highest number of hospitalized patients, 235—24 percent of the statewide total. More than 15 percent of all COVID-19 tests processed statewide have been administered in Fairfax. There have been 6,618 test results reported in Fairfax, compared with 1,766 in Loudoun.