Despite $5M Deficit, Leesburg Council Delays Some Tax Collection

Although Loudoun’s largest municipality is staring down an almost $5 million deficit, Leesburg Town Council members have thrown their support behind Town Manager Kaj Dentler’s recommendation to postpone the collection of some local taxes.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Dentler said the town is anticipating a $4.8 million shortfall for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. That includes steep declines in some of the town’s biggest revenue sources. Both current data and projections anticipate a 50 percent decline in meals tax revenue from March 15 through June 30, which alone accounts for almost $1 million in lost revenue. With the continued closure of Ida Lee Park Recreation Center because of social distancing regulations, the town has also lost out on $1.5 million in parks and recreation revenues, assuming the center remains closed through the end of the fiscal year. Percentage wise, the transient occupancy tax (TOT), a tax on hotels and lodging establishments, has taken the biggest hit, with an 83 percent decline in revenue anticipated from mid-March through the end of June. Significant decreases in Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax revenue and parking garage and fine revenues are also anticipated, at $389,000 and $127,000, respectively. Fees for the Town Hall parking garage, Loudoun Street parking lot, and on-street parking in the historic downtown area have been waived since March 18.

The anticipated $4.8 million deficit also takes into account $1.3 million in supplemental appropriations from the town’s undesignated fund balance, which was previously approved by the Town Council.

To balance the budget, Management and Budget Officer Jason Cournoyer said the town government has already looked at cutting some expenditures, including delaying maintenance on some trails, roads, and town-owned buildings; eliminating employee travel and training; and personnel cost savings. On the latter, Dentler pointed out that the closures of Ida Lee Park Recreation Center and the Thomas Balch Library have saved on part-time employee costs.

Cournoyer said the staff is already bracing for revenue impacts in the upcoming fiscal year 2021, and is anticipating revenue shortfalls of $2.76 million per quarter.

“The area that has the greatest concern is [fiscal year] 2021. If this crisis continues … that’s going to be a challenge,” Dentler said. “How long does it take for consumer confidence to return? That is also a trigger we don’t know.”

Understanding the detrimental impacts the pandemic has had on the local economy, as well as to town residents, Dentler proposed several changes to tax collection in the coming months. He recommended the town follow suit with Loudoun County and delay collection of its personal property and business tangible taxes from May 5 to June 5. Dentler also proposed a 90-day extension from May 1 to July 20 for the collection of BPOL taxes, which are based on a business’ gross receipts. Penalties and interest, at 10 percent each, will kick in for those payments collected after July 20.

It was Dentler’s proposal on meals tax collection that garnered the most debate.

The town manager proposed a 10 percent discount for those businesses that pay their meals tax or TOT taxes by April 20, up from the standard 5 percent. If the business files its taxes by April 20, but pays within 30 days, a 5 percent discount is offered. Dentler also recommended waiving penalties and interest on late payments for 90 days.

Economic Development Director Russell Seymour said he has been fielding calls and emails from town businesses, some of which are concerned about their ability to get through the next 90 days.

“Cash flow has been their number one issue,” he said.

Seymour said staff’s recommendations have focused on measures that will help these businesses, “not doing things to look good.” He cautioned the council with trying to solve every problem with the passage of one resolution.

“I don’t think anyone can predict what happens in six months,” he said. “As we continue to monitor it, as things change, as the economy changes, as the restrictions change, then if needed we can come back with something tailored to that point.”

“None of [the businesses] want a handout,” Seymour said. “They just want something that’s going to keep them operational.”

Councilman Tom Dunn recommended completely waiving meals tax collection through the end of the fiscal year, a measure staff said would mean a reduction of more than $500,000 in revenues paid to the town. Dunn defended the measure by saying it would be an impetus for customers to enjoy Leesburg’s restaurant offerings and save money.

Dentler, however, urged caution on waiving meals taxes. He pointed out that a $40 meal at a Leesburg restaurant only brings in $1.40 in meals tax, which would not be a deterrent to many for dining in town. He also said he did not believe eliminating meals taxes for the next few months would be the difference between an establishment surviving or closing. Instead, it could open up a can-of-worms debate.

“You’re going to get into a philosophical debate of whether we have a meals tax at all. If you suspend that you’re going to get more pushback to eliminate it,” he said.

Completely eliminating the town’s 3.5 percent meals tax could cost the town $6 million annually, an amount that could require a six- to eight-cent increase on the town real estate tax rate to make up, Dentler said.

A motion by Dunn to suspend meals tax collection through June 30 failed, with only the support of Councilwoman Suzanne Fox.

The final resolution passed by the council Tuesday included all of Dentler’s recommendations, with the exception of giving only a 5 percent discount for paying meals tax on time, instead of the town manager’s recommended 10 percent. Mayor Kelly Burk was the lone dissenter, voicing her support for the originally recommended 10 percent discount, and Dunn abstained.

Dentler said the staff would come back to the council in early May and early June with updated fiscal impact briefings.

