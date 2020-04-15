Fire Destroys Waterford Barn

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the cause of Tuesday night’s barn fire in Waterford was accidental, likely a result of sparks from a grinder igniting nearby combustibles inside the structure.

Just after 8:45 p.m. April 14, county dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a barn on fire on Clover Hill Road. Units from Hamilton, Lovettsville, Lucketts, and Purcellville responded to find a large barn with an attached silo heavily engulfed in fire. A tanker task force was created to bring additional water tankers from Round Hill, Loudoun Heights, and Frederick County, MD.

No people or animals were inside the barn. Because of the advanced state of the fire, crews worked to protect neighboring structures from damage and then worked through the night to ensure the remnants of the barn were fully extinguished.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshals estimated the damages at $300,000.