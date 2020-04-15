Leesburg, Dulles Airports Awarded Emergency Federal Funds

With the airline industry taking a hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic, federal authorities on Tuesday awarded economic relief grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to 47 Virginia airports.

The legislation included $10 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program to provide relief for eligible airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dulles Airport was awarded $143.4 million and Leesburg Executive Airport was given $69,000.

“The COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of our economy and our airports are no exception. In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement announcing the action. “That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects. These funds will also help make sure that once this crisis is over, airports can safely resume serving Virginians and individuals traveling in and out of the Commonwealth.”