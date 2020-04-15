Loudoun Jail Deputy Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced that a deputy who works at the Adult Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19. He is the second agency employee reported to contract the virus.

The deputy, who last worked in the jail on April 7, is assigned to a contained control room within the facility. On Friday, prior to his next scheduled shift, he had a low-grade fever. He followed LCSO and CDC guidance by calling in sick and isolating himself. He is recovering and today has no symptoms, according to the agency’s statement.

The deputy had no physical contact with inmates and had limited contact with five staff members, who have self-quarantined as a precaution but have shown no symptoms and have tested negative for the virus. The staff members were all wearing personal protective equipment at various times during the shift within the control room.

It is unclear where the deputy contracted the virus, but there is no indication that the virus is a result of any contact within the Adult Detention Center, the agency said.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving any other staff member or inmates within the facility.

The first deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 worked in a specialized unit within the Field Operations Division and had no close contact with the community during the week prior. He has since fully recovered and has returned to work.