Clinton Eugene Brown, 63

Clinton Eugene “Moe” Brown “Moe”, 63, of Sterling, died April. 7, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Clinton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Carrie Brown, his step-father, Nathaniel Winston. He leaves to cherish his memory and to celebrate his home-going his loving mother, Thelma B. Winston of Charles Town, WV, uncle Edward M. Brown , Jr.(Francis) of Leesburg, VA; devoted wife, Karen S. Brown, daughter, Tiona Natalie Brown of Fresno, CA, son, Clinton Everett Brown (Katisha) of Ashburn, VA, grandson and best buddy, Elijah Dominique Neal of Sterling, VA, brothers, Reginald R. Brown, Sr. ( Cynthia)of Ashburn, VA, Jerry Glenn (Jennifer) of Sterling, VA; sisters, Benita Smith ( Rene’) of Leesburg, VA, Pamela Brown (Art) of Sterling, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services and Interment for the family will be privately held at the Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. with Rev. Lonnie Washington officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org), or the Lung Cancer Foundation of America (www.lcfamerica.org).

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service