Betsy Burgess, 1930-2020

Laura Elizabeth “Betsy” Burgess passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her Winchester home.

She was born June 24,1930, to Morris Russell Richards and Elizabeth (Richards) Kramer (nee DeVaughn).

Betsy attended school in Prince George County and was a 1948 graduate of Upper Marlboro High School.

Not long after high school, Betsy would meet and eventually marry the love of her life, George W. Burgess in 1950. Together they called Loudoun County their home and even after the death of her husband in 1983 Betsy continued to live in the home they built on Canby Road in the Leesburg area. It was also in 1983 that Betsy began 20 plus years of employment with Walmart as a People Greeter starting at the Leesburg store and eventually working at the Route 50 store in Winchester until her retirement in 2016.

Betsy is survived by her sister, Gerri Webb and her husband, Bert of Vienna, VA, her adored grandchildren: Wyatt, Justin and Claire, many nieces and nephews, and her son, Colin and his wife, Sharon.

Betsy will live on in the hearts of family, schoolmates, co-workers and cherished friends.

Her family would like to publicly thank the wonderful caregivers, specifically Cheryl and Margaret who helped Betsy remain independent.

Arrangements are being made by Jones Funeral Home of Winchester and at her request there will be no services.

To honor her and celebrate her life, please make donations to the Children’s Miracle Network or take time to enjoy a meal together with family. As Mom (Betsy) would be the first to say, “eat slowly, enjoy each other’s company and don’t be afraid to have dessert first!”

