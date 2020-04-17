COVID-19 Budget Measures Likely Spike School Raise Plans

Just a few weeks ago, the Loudoun County School Board was on track to roll out a $40 million package of staff pay increases as part of its $1.4 billion Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

A month into the COVID-19 pandemic that crashed the county’s booming economy, school leaders may have to forgo plans for pay raises, staffing boosts and many other initiatives. According to figures provided to the School Board this week, almost all new funding likely will be needed to keep pace with basic enrollment growth.

The budget plans were hit by a double whammy. As part of its contingency planning to brace for the loss of tax and fee revenues, the Board of Supervisors established a $100 million reserve fund in its adopted FY21 budget; that put $60 million of anticipated school funding on ice until the post-pandemic revenue picture becomes clear. Then Gov. Ralph Northam proposed state budget cuts, freezes or un-allotments that could increase the budget deficit by more than $9 million.

“With an estimated budget reduction target being of $73.0m and non-growth related expenditures totaling $74.6m, there may be little room, if any, to retain new expenditures beyond the expenditures needed for possible enrollment growth,” the school district’s budget staff wrote in the April 14 briefing.

The state money will remain a moving target until the General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday for its annual veto session. That is when the budget should be finalized.

The School Board is expected to begin its deliberations on how to absorb the cuts at its April 28 meeting when the staff will present a list of recommended reductions. A public hearing is eyed for May 12, with a final vote as early as May 26.