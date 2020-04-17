Hillsboro Honors Frontline Workers, COVID-19 Victims

The Town of Hillsboro is taking special steps to show its support for the frontline workers helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to honor the virus’ victims.

Beginning tonight, April 17, and for the next two Fridays, April 24 and May 1, the town will show support for COVID-19 victims by asking residents to light candles on their front porches and having volunteers placing luminaries along town streets. The town is also showing support for frontline workers—like medical staffers, first responders and grocery store employees—by displaying signs with grateful messages.

The signs, created by Councilwoman Laney Oxman and Elisabeth Keyes and printed by Electronic Ink and Purcellville Copy, display messages like “Thank You Frontline Workers,” “To Our Heroes We Thank You” and “Thank You Nurses #crushcovid.”

Superlative Events is also illuminating the Old Stone School in blue—the color of healthcare—and white, along with messages like “CrushCovid,” “StandTogether” and “Stay at Home.”

Finally, at 8 p.m. tonight, and the next two Fridays, Mayor Roger Vance will ring the 19th-century bell atop the Old Stone School as residents ring bells and hit pots and pans to make a loud sound to honor workers across the world fighting the coronavirus. Town leaders will also place loudspeakers in the center of town as part of a distanced concert for residents to enjoy while sitting on their porches social distancing.

pszabo@loudounnow.com

Signs along Rt. 9 in Hillsboro show community support for the frontline workers helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]