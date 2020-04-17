Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: Loudoun County’s three representatives in the U.S. Congress are staying silent while Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam continues to stomp on our constitutional rights.

Now, I know that these three officials have no direct control over Gov. Northam’s actions, but the three of them did take an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution. Yet, they remain silent as the governor continues to wield authoritarian, unconstitutional power.

While Gov. Northam stomps on our First Amendment’s “right of the people peaceably to assemble,” Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has clammed up just like former President Obama did after his FBI got caught spying on President Trump.

While Gov. Northam stomps on our Second Amendment’s “right of the people to keep and bear arms,” Democrat U.S. Senator Mark Warner has clammed up just like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did after she got caught deleting 33,000 emails from her unauthorized private server.

While Gov. Northam stomps on our 14th Amendment by restricting travel and closing businesses and thus depriving people of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law,” Democrat U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has clammed up just like former Vice President Joe Biden did after he was caught using his power to help fire that Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Biden’s son Hunter.

While we are stuck with Sen. Kaine until 2024, we will have the opportunity this coming November to fire Sen. Warner and Congresswoman Wexton and to hire as their replacements some representatives who will honor their oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution by speaking up in public for our constitutional rights.

Mike Panchura, Sterling