Loudoun Supervisors to Consider $1M Pandemic Fund for Small Business

On April 21 county supervisors will consider a million-dollar fund to support Loudoun small business hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Business Interruption Fund, as proposed, would provide businesses grants of up to $10,000 to address day-to-day expenses like utilities, insurance, payroll, and rent. That money would come out of a fund normally used for attracting new businesses, instead being dedicated helping existing businesses stay afloat.

That would also a match a shift in the Department of Economic Development. Executive Director Buddy Rizer has dedicate all his department’s staff to gathering information and helping businesses make it through the crisis.

“It’s safe to say that businesses are scared, and that many of them may not make it through this,” he told supervisors.

The resources at biz.loudoun.gov, his new hiring portal, and his staff’s expertise have been popular with Loudoun businesses—Rizer said they’re seeing more than five times as much web traffic as last year, while adding more than 5,000 new businesses to the jobs portal.

Rizer previewed the Business Interruption Fund proposal, which was still in development, for the board’s finance committee at its all-electronic meeting April 14.

“Small businesses remain our economic lifeblood and our major job creator, and small businesses are particularly vulnerable during this period of shutdown, Rizer said.

According to data collected by his department, there are more than 7,700 business in Loudoun with four or fewer employees. 12,170 businesses, most of Loudoun’s 12,455 total businesses, have fewer than 100 employees.

And the Business Interruption Fund, he said, could bridge the gap while businesses wait for more help, such as the delayed funds from the Payroll Protection Program.

“While $10,000 to 100 businesses may not save everyone, we feel this fund could act as a bridge until other funding becomes available from the federal government or other means,” Rizer said. “And we may be able to make the difference between staying open and permanently closing for some of our businesses.”

He has suggested criteria for which businesses would be eligible, such as requiring businesses have between 3 and 100 or 250 employees, demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 25 percent directly related to COVID-19, and less than $2.5 million in annual gross receipts.

Supervisors will also be presented with some options for dividing that money up. If it’s limited to businesses with 250 or fewer employees, the Small Business Administration definition of a small business, that could mean a range from $5,000 grant caps for businesses with 3-50 employees, $7,500 for businesses with up to 150 employees and $10,000 for larger businesses. If the program is capped at businesses with 100 or fewer employees, that could mean grants capped at $7,500 for businesses with up to 50 employees and at $10,000 for businesses with up to 100 employees.

Some supervisors at the meeting worried about the concept of a first-come, first-serve fund. Rizer said, “the challenge is trying to get the money into the hands of the businesses as quickly as possible, and I think that we never want to be in the position where we’re trying to pick winners and losers in a time like this.”

But County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) pointed out that smaller businesses may not have the staffing to get their applications in quickly.

“I wouldn’t want the businesses that have less employees to not be able to just get things in in the same timely manner, because they don’t have as many people there,” Randall said.

