McNerney: Family Survival During Forced Togetherness

By Neil McNerney, Parenting with Purpose

As so many have said in the past month, we are living in unprecedented times. Our worries about ourselves and our families are at a high level. Even families that get along great are starting to feel the strain. In my work with families during the past month, I have started to see certain trends and have developed some advice that I think can help your family get through this tough time. In no specific order, here are my recommendations:

Be tentative in conversations. The more time people spend together, the more likely that we will become more abrupt in our communication styles. We tend to quickly resort to statements that start with “You need to” or “You have to.” My suggestion would be to be more tentative with your requests. Instead of: “You need to clean up this room,” I would suggest trying: “When do you plan on cleaning this up?” Or: “I’d appreciate it if you took care of your chores now instead of later.” It’s a bit of a paradox, but I have seen that most kids respond better with gentle requests vs. demands.

Avoid shorthand communication. The longer we spend with the same people, the more likely our communication gets shortened and becomes abrupt. This can lead to misunderstandings, anger, and hurt feelings. Take the time to explain things, and especially take the time to point out what you are really liking. For instance, instead of saying: “You and I are cooking dinner tonight,” Try this: “I really liked it last week when we cooked dinner together. It was a lot of fun. Let’s do it again tonight.” It’s more words, but I think taking the time to encourage cooperation will benefit the relationship in the long run.

Don’t keep score. There is much to do in a house and forced togetherness will highlight the fact that some people do more than others. It’s easy to keep score on how much you do for the family and how annoying it is that others aren’t doing as much. Spending 24 hours a day together highlights this issue even more. I would suggest, at least during this time, to spend less time dwelling on the inequities. If you have emptied the dishwasher the past five times, don’t feed the anger by dwelling on it. The more we keep score in a family, the worse everyone feels.

Resentment is an easy feeling to feed. Once we’ve developed a theory such as “I do everything around here,” we will find every opportunity to feed that theory, which only leads to more anger and resentment. Instead, I would suggest you focus on skill building. For instance, if you are tired of doing everyone’s laundry, now might be the time to help your children develop this skill.

It’s OK to stake out certain areas of the house as each person’s territory. We all need our own place, especially during this time. It gives us a sense of peace and security. For most kids, that territory might be there room. Try to be more aware of knocking first before coming in. This simple act will increase their feelings of security and ability to control a part of their environment.

Don’t try to fix big family issues now. This might not be the time to fix long-term family issues. This recommendation might seem counterintuitive. For some of us, now might be the best time to work on issues, since we have the luxury of time to work on things. But long-term family issues can also be entrenched and very difficult to change. I am telling my families that now is probably not the time to consider separation or divorce, for instance. We are better off to wait until this storm has passed before considering making big family changes.

And finally, don’t give in to the pressure that your family is inadequate because you are not having as much fun as other families. Peer pressure does not end in high school. Every family is struggling with this new reality. Don’t be fooled by cute videos of your neighbors and assume that they have it so much more together. Try to stay positive that we all are doing our best to provide a safe, healthy place for our families.

Neil McNerney

Neil McNerney is a licensed professional counselor and author of Homework – A Parent’s Guide To Helping Out Without Freaking Out! and The Don’t Freak Out Guide for Parenting Kids with Asperger’s. He can be reached at neil@neilmcnerney.com