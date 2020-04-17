Take Home Loudoun Campaign Expands to Aid Local Businesses

When the “Take Home Loudoun” marketing initiative launched last spring, it was designed as a next-level effort to boost the county’s booming rural economy, including its wineries, breweries and artisan shops. Following the economic devastation of the COVID-19 response, it has become an important community rallying cry to support all local businesses.

The campaign is a joint effort by the county Department of Economic Development Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce.

“In the face of a global pandemic, Loudoun County’s business community has shown incredible courage and resiliency, adapting to customer safety standards and embracing innovation to stay relevant,” DED Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “Take Loudoun Home is the perfect way for customers to thank these businesses for their dedication to the community, and ensure that they survive into recovery and beyond.”

Today, the campaign is supporting and promoting more than 400 Loudoun businesses that signed up. The businesses include all industries and geographic locations and supporting thousands of jobs.

“When we talk about Taking Loudoun Home, it’s about supporting people. It’s the housekeeper who makes the bed and the front-desk clerk who gives you a key. It’s about the server who tells you the daily specials and farmer who grows the food. It’s about the musician who plays your favorite song and the driver who gets you home safely. It’s the people who brew the beer, tend the vines or distill world-class spirits and the people who serve them. It’s about the thousands of people who greet you with warmth and hospitality throughout Loudoun, who are all affected,” Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said. “It’s never been more important to support these businesses and individuals who make Loudoun such a great place to live, work, play, learn and visit.”

The new campaign kicks off on the heels of an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam that non-essential businesses will remain closed at least until May 8 and focuses essential businesses that remain open, as well as non-essential businesses that have pivoted to online services.

“One bright spot during this challenging time is that we, as Loudoun residents and business leaders, have the opportunity to support local businesses while availing ourselves of some the finest restaurants, craft beverages, artisan goods and professional services anywhere in this country,” said Loudoun Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Howard. “When we Take Loudoun Home, we are not only supporting our locally owned small businesses, we are treating our families to the very best this community has to offer.”

At TakeLoudounHome.org , consumers can search interactive maps of participating businesses, take virtual tours, read inspiring business stories, and shop from the new Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown Marketplace.

Marketplace

Loudoun’s farm-to-consumer shopping experience is going digital with the launch of the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown Marketplace, an e-commerce platform that offers a one-stop-shop for consumers to support local farms.

Any farm or rural business in Loudoun County is eligible for participation, free-of-cost, on a platform that supports the sale of any fresh, frozen or value-added products, including craft beverages and artisan goods.

Each vendor chooses their methods of delivery and pickup options for consumers. A centralized pilot pick-up location at the Ag District in Middleburg is available on Wednesdays and Sundays starting the weekend of April 26. Please check timing and locations at checkout for additional information.

Farms and Rural Business

More than 1,200 farms help stitch the fabric of western Loudoun County, home to a wide array of products and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the Washington, D.C., region.

These rural businesses provide families with responsibly raised meat and fresh produce that was picked in the field that morning. They support a vibrant craft beverage industry, and are home to animals from all six inhabited continents.

Farms listed on this map are part of the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown program, a list of nearly 200 farms and rural businesses maintained by Loudoun Economic Development. Rural businesses interested in joining the program can join on a rolling basis.

Restaurants, Retail and Services

This list of more than 200 businesses was compiled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak as a way of encouraging local shopping. What started as separate lists on the Visit Loudoun, Economic Development and Chamber websites morphed into an interactive map that includes your location when viewed on a mobile browser.

Any business interested in being listed on this map can fill out a form and join the campaign on a rolling basis.

Business Stories

At a time of unprecedented disruption to daily life, Loudoun businesses are providing the world with innovation, inspiration, or just a sense of normalcy. Read these stories to learn the latest on businesses battling the outbreak, offering unique products and services, or lending a helping hand.

Also, show off your support of the local economy and appear in the #TakeLoudounHome Instagram feed, by using the hashtag when you Take Loudoun Home.

Virtual Farm Tours

With Virginia’s Stay at Home orders likely to stay in place until June 10, the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour was moved to a digital format for 2020. Starting in mid-May, video tours, educational material and other interactive exhibits will be uploaded to TakeLoudounHome.org, showcasing Loudoun’s rural industries.