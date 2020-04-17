With Adoptions Up and Intake Slow, Animal Shelter Empties

If you’re looking for a fuzzy new family member to quarantine with, you may have noticed they’re in short supply from Loudoun County Animal Services.

For the first time, Animal Services’ shelter near Waterford is all but empty. Director of Animal Services Nina Stively said that has happened as the shelter has had to limit their intake, and as the community has stepped up to make sure animals are cared for. When the word went out that things would be changing in the shelter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, people acted fast.

“I would say within 48 hours all the animals in the facility were adopted, or at least had some sort of options for placement,” Stively said. “So it was a really positive thing to come out of a really tragic global situation. A lot of shelters are seeing the same thing, that people are seeing this as a time that they want to do something kind and compassionate.”

As of April 17, the only animals up for adoption are four cats. Three of them are in foster homes, and an affectionate young domestic shorthair named Hunter has the normally-crowded cat area all to himself.

During an interview, he busied himself demanding attention, cuddling, walking on the reporter’s keyboard and untying Stively’s shoes.

Meanwhile, only a couple of dogs are at the shelter, with one expected to become available for adoption tomorrow. The rooms of cages, usually crowded with talkative animals, are empty and quiet. Even animals that had been waiting for months to find a home have been put in foster homes.

Stively said fewer animals in Loudoun have come to the shelter, and to protect staff members, limit travel and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Loudoun has stopped taking in animals from other shelters.

“Every year we take in between 400 and 500 animals form other communities in need,” Stively said. “Unfortunately, with the travel limitation and stay-at-home orders, it has made it so that we can’t send staff to get animals, and it wouldn’t be safe to encourage people to be leaving their own communities to be bringing animals here.”

Instead, the department has encouraged people who can no longer care for their pets to try to find homes on their own.

“While we know that it is easy to criticize someone when you see them trying to rehome a pet, we are asking everyone to please be kind,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “This pandemic has changed people’s lives in ways that many of us cannot imagine. People are losing their businesses and jobs. Generations are moving in together to save money, protect their vulnerable family members and provide child care. Essential employees are working long shifts, with few breaks, putting themselves at risk every day. And somewhere in there, pets are sometimes, heartbreakingly, not able to stay with their families.”

In the meantime, shelter staff have kept busy—earning certifications for helping animals with problems like fear and anxiety and delivering pet food donations to Loudoun Hunger Relief.

And Stively said she always wants to keep pets with their families if possible.

“I think the longer this goes on, the longer people are not able to go back to work, the harder it’s going to be for them to afford pet food,” she said. “And we want to keep families together. That’s a huge priority for us. I never want to take an animal from a home where people are providing love and care.”

Stively also said people should be ready for a possible rush of animals when the stay-at-home order lifts.

Even though people will doubtless be ready to go out, that might be the perfect time to take a new family member home.

To help out animals right now, donate to the nonprofit Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services at http://www.friendsofloudounanimals.org/.