Whitbeck Launches New Law Firm

After a stint as the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia and a run for the Loudoun County chairmanship last year, John Whitbeck is embarking on a new adventure with the launch of the WhitbeckBennett, a family law firm.

Whitbeck, who has two decades of legal experience and has specialized in family, special education, and mental health law, joined with Leesburg attorney Ellis Bennett in the new venture. Both worked at law firm Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig.

WhitbeckBennett has opened with three offices in Virginia—Leesburg, Tysons Corner and Richmond—and is looking at opportunities for future locations across the United States.



“Starting WhitbeckBennett with focuses on family, mental health and special education law allows me to expand my 20 years experience throughout the Commonwealth and eventually nationally, dedicated to helping families and individuals in crisis,” Whitbeck stated. “There is no better time than right now to do this than in the midst of the worst healthcare crisis of our time, and with domestic violence on the rise and mental health strategies more important than ever.”



Whitbeck said his expertise differs from most family law lawyers as he has extensive knowledge and experience with mental health law. Whitbeck previously served as the director of the George Mason University Law and Mental Illness Clinic, which provided pro bono legal representation to the families of mentally ill individuals seeking to have their loved ones committed to psychiatric treatment. Whitbeck also served as a special justice for civil commitment hearings in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which required him to preside over hearings to commit mentally ill individuals to psychiatric treatment.



Whitbeck took interest in the field when his own family faced a crisis many years ago. “Our lawyer was our biggest advocate during the hardest time in my life,” he said.. “I knew then that’s what I wanted to do with my life. It’s a big reason why I developed a practice in mental health law and special education to compliment my family law practice.”



He said WhitbeckBennett will work to help struggling families with strong legal advice and acting as their advocate when they need it most.



To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, at www.wblaws.com.