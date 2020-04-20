Candidates Await Election Date, React to Campaigning in Socially-Distanced World

In addition to not knowing whether the May 5 town elections will be moved to November, Loudoun’s 23 Town Council and five mayoral candidates have been forced to forgo traditional campaigning methods and take their arguments and promises online.

The Loudoun towns of Hamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill are participating in this year’s municipal elections, which are currently scheduled for May 5. On April 8, Gov. Ralph Northam requested the General Assembly move those elections to Nov. 3—the same day as the 2020 general election—to protect voters from the spread of coronavirus by preventing them from convening at the polls. The General Assembly on Wednesday is expected to vote on that delay.

Reaction to the governor’s request was widespread and varied.

The Virginia Municipal League on April 10 sent Northam a letter expressing its opposition to that request, and that moving the elections would mean absentee ballots that have already been cast would be thrown out, wasting thousands of dollars already spent to distribute and process them.

Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-10), whose House of Delegates district includes Middleburg, did not say whether she supported a delay to November or not, but emphasized that the General Assembly is putting the health, safety and economic well-being of Virginians at the top of its priority list. She stated that Northam’s amendments and budget work are “largely geared toward helping people and businesses come through the COVID-19 pandemic as unscathed as possible.”

Sen. Jill Vogel (R-27), whose Virginia Senate district also includes Middleburg, said she was in favor of options to keep the election closer to May 5, since campaigning is underway and absentee ballots have been cast.

“There is growing consensus around the Commonwealth for other alternatives that keep people safe but do not upend the election entirely,” she stated.

Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33), whose district does not contain any of the five towns in the election, said that while it’s important to get the largest voter turnout possible, it’s equally important to be fair to the candidates who have campaigned during election season. She said the state doesn’t want to suppress voter turnout but does want to keep voters safe.

Boysko said that if the elections remain in May, the state would have to “figure something out” to keep voters safe from coronavirus, such as by strongly encouraging absentee voting or Northam using his executive authority to delay the election by 14 days, as Virginia law permits.

“It’s a complex issue,” Boysko said.

Daniel Davies, Del. Dave LaRock (R-33)’s legislative assistant, said LaRock would vote against moving the election to November. LaRock’s House district includes the towns of Hamilton, Lovettsville, Purcellville and Round Hill.

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton also expressed his opposition to a November election, calling Northam’s proposal “very unadvisable.” He said he would support delaying the May 5 elections to June 23 by delaying the Republican primary election—which Northam previously used his executive authority to push back two weeks from June 9—to the end of July. That way, the 2020 municipal elections would be held before the terms of 15 Town Council members and four mayors expire on June 30.

Littleton said the Coalition of Loudoun Towns—a non-legislative group comprised of Loudoun’s seven mayors—has not taken a position on the matter, but did say that four of the five towns participating in the May elections were opposed to delaying to November.

But the Hamilton Town Council on April 13 unanimously agreed to support Northam’s request to delay by six months. The council affirmed that its stance was non-political and made in light of efforts to keep the community safe from the spread of coronavirus.

A day later, the Purcellville Town Council voted unanimously to direct the town staff to request that Northam use his executive authority to postpone the May elections by 14 days. The council also voted to direct staff to petition the Virginia Supreme Court to move the elections back another 16 days to June 4 if Northam did issue that executive order. Virginia law allows local governing bodies to petition the Virginia Supreme Court for an extension not to exceed 30 days from the original election date if they determine a longer postponement is required.

If the elections were to be delayed by only 30 days to June 4, that would still be six days before Northam’s stay-at-home order expires.

Before Northam requested the delay, the Virginia Department of Elections and the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration had been encouraging absentee voting. As of Monday, Loudoun General Registrar Judy Brown reported that 1,542 of the 9,523 registered voters in the five Loudoun towns participating in the election had requested absentee ballots by mail—the most the county has ever seen for municipal elections. Brown said less than 70 voters requested absentee ballots by mail in the 2018 town elections.

Not only has absentee voting become the preferred way of voting in this year’s May election, but many candidates have also been forced to change the ways they run their campaigns.

Littleton said that compared with the way he conducted his first mayoral campaign in 2018, “it’s night and day.” He said he knocked on the front door of every house in town at least three times two years ago, but this year has led his entire campaign on social media and through email. He said he also has not mailed out a single campaign flyer.

“It’s absolutely changed the nature of how the campaigning thing typically works,” he said, adding that he felt the way campaigns were run in 2020 wouldn’t become the new normal, but would provide future candidates with alternative campaigning methods.

Elizabeth Gaucher, a first-time Town Council candidate in Hamilton, said that although there’s no need to go door-to-door in Hamilton, since the town is small enough that candidates don’t need to obtain signatures to run for office, it’s still important to be known in the community. She said she is relying more than ever on her social networks at her church and her child’s school, and that she joined an existing private Facebook for Hamilton and created a Facebook profile for local contacts only.

Purcellville mayoral candidate Beverly Chiasson said that campaigning in 2020 is “totally different” from the last time she ran for a spot on the Town Council 20 years ago. She said the good news about social distancing measures being implemented in this day and age is that 21st-century technology gives candidates the ability to engage with the community while meeting in-person is impossible.

“Thank goodness we’re not in the ‘90s,” she said, noting that she still misses having the chance to physically meet with voters.

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey, who is running for a sixth term, said social distancing measures aren’t playing a role too much in candidates’ election bids, since there’s been a lack of campaigning for years because candidates usually run unopposed. He said the Town Council would discuss implementing better technology to allow residents to stay engaged during meetings if a socially-distanced world continues as the new normal.

“The virus will force us to focus on making it easier for citizens to interact with town staff and elected officials from their homes,” he said.

