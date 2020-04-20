Fatal Rt. 690 Crash Under Investigation

A Maryland woman was killed in a Friday afternoon crash south of Purcellville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Beth Buckley, 56, was driving a 2006 Toyota Prius southbound on Silcott Springs Road when she hit the curb of the roundabout at the North Drive intersection. The car then crossed the white fog line and double yellow lines several times before going off the roadway and striking a concrete bridge support for a bridge.

She was transported to Reston Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.