Loudoun YMCA Distributes Children’s Activity Kits

The Loudoun County YMCA on Friday distributed more than 200 activity packs for kids, filled with arts and craft supplies, board games, card games, books, sports balls, jump ropes, bubbles and other fun activities.

The activity packs were donated by the YMCA Loudoun County volunteer board and Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg. It took only an hour to distribute all the packages to families who lined up at the YMCA Youth Development Center in Sterling for the curbside delivery.

The organizers hope to offer another round of activity packets in May.

Learn more about support programs offered by the Loudoun County YMCA at ymcadc.org