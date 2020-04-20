The Loudoun County YMCA on Friday distributed more than 200 activity packs for kids, filled with arts and craft supplies, board games, card games, books, sports balls, jump ropes, bubbles and other fun activities.
Nonprofits 

Loudoun YMCA Distributes Children’s Activity Kits

LoudounNow 0 Comments

The activity packs were donated by the YMCA Loudoun County volunteer board and Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg.  It took only an hour to distribute all the packages to families who lined up at the YMCA Youth Development Center in Sterling for the curbside delivery.

The organizers hope to offer another round of activity packets in May. 

Learn more about support programs offered by the Loudoun County YMCA  at ymcadc.org 

Thank you, Loudoun Community, for an awesome response to our Activity Care Packages Drive 👏It took us only one hour to run out of over 200 fun activity bags 🏈🏀. Stay tuned, as we are planning to do it again! 👍#staywithus #closedwithpurpose

Posted by YMCA Loudoun County on Friday, April 17, 2020
