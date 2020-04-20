Pursuit of Drug Suspect Ends Near Hillsboro

A police chase that started in Rason, WV, Saturday night ended on Harpers Ferry Road north of Hillsboro with Loudoun deputies helping to track the driver after he left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Daran M. Horton, 20, of Baltimore, MD, was found to have an “illegal controlled dangerous substance on his person,” according to the report.

He was charged with possession of controlled substances unlawful and driving without a license. Horton was released by the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond. Additional charges were placed by the Ranson Police Department.