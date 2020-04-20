Sterling Rotary, Firehouse Subs Team Up with Salvation Army

When Firehouse Subs owners Marc and Margaret Engelking were looking for a way to feed people in need during the economic shutdown, they reached out to the Rotary Club of Sterling.

Next, Club President Lynne Ast connected with Judy Brittle, past club president and former Salvation Army staffer.

The Feed 300 program resulted.

“This partnership is the trifecta” Ast said. “Rotary led the fundraising, Firehouse Subs made meals, and Salvation Army delivered them. It was perfect.”

A GoFundMe page set up to support the emergency outreach program has raised nearly $1,500.