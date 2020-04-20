Virginia COVID-19 Deaths Reach 300

COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia reached 300 over the weekend, as the number of new cases in the commonwealth continued to grow by an average of 500 per day.

Loudoun County is reporting 446 known cases as of Sunday evening, with 56 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. There have been eight coronavirus deaths reported in Loudoun.

The county ranks fifth in the number of reported cases, behind Fairfax County, 1,425; Prince William County, 793; Henrico County, 596; and Arlington County, 593.

More than two-thirds of the deaths reported statewide involved individuals age 70 and older, with another 54 deaths in the 60-69 age group. Thirty fatal cases were reported for individuals 59 or younger.

Overall, 56,735 test results have been reported in Virginia, about 0.66 percent of the population. Just over one-half of 1 percent of Loudouners have been tested, according to the most recent figures. The Roanoke City Health District reports the highest testing rate, at 1.84 percent, followed by Alexandria (1.05 percent) and Arlington (1.01 percent.)