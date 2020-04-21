Give Choose Campaign Opens for Early Contributions

More than 80 area charities have joined forces for the Give Choose, a 24-hour fundraising campaign organized by the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. But you don’t have to wait until May 5 to lend your support.

The annual day of giving, held on the first Tuesday of each May, challenges residents to donate to nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. Charities sign up at givechoose.org, where visitors can choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, arts and culture, and community development nonprofits. Online gifts average $134, but donations as little as $10 will made a difference to selected charities.

The donation site opened today to allow residents to begin scheduling donations.

Many participating charities secure advanced challenge gifts from donors who offer to match dollars raised to help organizations reach fundraising goals.

Since its inaugural event in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.2 million for area nonprofits.

Give Choose begins midnight May 5, and ends at 11:59 p.m.