Reward Offered in Hamilton Cat Shooting

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the April 6 shooting of a pet cat in the Hamilton Estates neighborhood.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should call Loudoun County Animal Services at 703-777-0406. Information may be submitted anonymously.

According to the report, gunfire was heard in the area of Vannes Court shortly before 4 p.m. April 6. A short time later, a white, short-haired cat was found with wounds that appeared to have been inflicted by a firearm.

Under a state law that took effect in July, those suspected of injuring or beating dogs or cats may be charged with a Class-6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

After more than $1,000 in veterinarian bills, the cat is recovering at home.