Loudoun School Leaders Optimistic as Distance Learning Expands

After weeks of work to build an online learning system that allows Loudoun teachers to provide instruction on new material in real-time video feeds, the program rolled out last week without major problems.

That alone was a mark of success, as neighboring Fairfax County experienced numerous system failures that left students unable to log into their classes.

During a briefing Tuesday night, administrators and School Board members acknowledged the distance learning program won’t be easy for teachers or families and thanked those working to make it a rewarding experience.

School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) noted the online learning sessions highlighted the value of the in-person social connections that happen in the schools. “I hope to get back to it,” she said.

While school leaders will continue to monitor and refine the distance learning programs that will complete this school year, they also are looking ahead to next fall.

Superintendent Eric Williams said his staff will be building plans for three scenarios in the months ahead for the 2020-21 school year: schools open as normal in the fall, schools open with social distancing requirements continuing, and schools remained closed and rely on distance learning programs.