Marasco: Imagine the possible

By Amy Marasco

I don’t want to define the “new normal” of a post-COVID world—because I think that’s the wrong question and the wrong exercise to undertake.



What was life like before COVID-19?



I don’t think that was a normal time that I want to return to. Now, of course, not being at the mercy of novel virus will be a blessing, that’s not what I’m talking about.

It was nice to see friends and easily get to work and grocery shop and all those things that we took then for granted that are so difficult now.



But the truth is, it also had its own sense of isolation. Like sitting in a room with children and grandchildren with everyone glued to their own electronic device and no one talking to one another. Living in an apartment building or a neighborhood and not knowing your next-door neighbors or the elderly who lived in that neighborhood who in fact were once young in that neighborhood. Not knowing what those elderly people needed or how a small moment of kindness to them would’ve gone so far and meant so much.



Tell me, in fact, what was normal about two-hour commutes, not seeing your children except to tuck them into bed, or spending all your time chauffeuring your children to piano lessons and soccer practices and lacrosse. What was normal about that?



What was normal about social media trolls or road rage? What was normal about a disposable society? What was normal about wantonly harming the environment of our planet, burning our forests, pushing animals out of their natural habitat.



What was normal about having to work until you were elderly even if you didn’t want to so you can pay for healthcare and basic needs. What was normal about having a healthcare system that broke down, or a pharmaceutical industry making obscene profits?



What was normal about working 40 hours a week and still living in poverty? What was normal about building subdivisions on fertile agricultural land that could have produced food and fed the hungry?



What was normal about any of that?



So let’s leave the “who did, what did, who could’ve known, who should’ve known, who should’ve acted faster” to stop COVID-19 to the scientists, epidemiologists and government officials—perhaps non-partisan “blue ribbon committee”—and let’s each of us, in our own families, in our own neighborhoods, in our own towns, be our own blue ribbon panels to reflect on what might be possible in our “new normal.”



Let’s imagine the possible.



This is what I want.



I want to know my neighbors. I want to know their stories. I want to know their joys and their sorrows. I want to know the people in my community, the young and the old. I want to mentor and be mentored. I want to understand the fabric of my community and appreciate the threads—the diverse threads that were once tightly knit and woven but have been so frayed and almost unraveled. In our new normal, I want fabric to be stitched back together and woven into a more beautiful design.



I want to take some time for myself. I want to know myself better and make sure that I’m headed in the direction I want.



I want all of us to pause and breathe, all of us to have a day of rest. I don’t want stores to be open seven days a week.

I want to be outdoors more. I want to go on picnics. I want to cloud gaze, star gaze, embrace and immerse in our natural world.



I want to enjoy going out to restaurants and wineries and breweries—but just as much I want to be able to share a home-cooked meal from what I have grown in my own garden and enjoy it with a glass of wine and thoughtful conversation in my own backyard.



I want to stop forestalling until the future my dreams of today. And I want to help others to reach their dreams. I want to serve—be it to one person in need or an entire community.



And yes I want our elected officials to remember who put them into office, to remember what public service is. I want them to start working together even with those of different views and perspectives—I want them to start working for the American people, not a narrow ideology.

On the global stage I want the United States to have an honest, strong but compassionate voice that reflects its people. I want us to be respected again, to be a leader for the preservation of our earth, this planet that we all call home.



I want us to remember that this global pandemic actually has shown us—more than anything in our lifetimes—how we are one, all interdependent. I want us to never forget how this global crisis brought us together, and in our “new normal” how we must learn to live in greater harmony on this planet.



So, perhaps this Earth Day, this 50-year anniversary—just might mark the beginning of a time when the peoples of the world came together. When they joined as one to fight an invisible virus and endured unspeakable hardship and unfathomable deaths across the globe—became a kinder species, a more loving species that came to know how intimately interconnected we truly are.

What happens to people in Kenya and Bolivia, Norway and New Zealand, really matters to people in Cuba, Taiwan and North Dakota. What happens to the people of the earth—happens to all of us—each of us.



What COVID-19 taught us is, when no one is immune—to this virus or the next, to climate change or global inequities, our survival depends on a rethink and a reset to a “new normal.”

Let’s imagine the impossible—and make it possible.