Paisano’s Leesburg Feeds 54 Hospital Workers

Nearly five dozen hospital workers got a free lunch on Wednesday, courtesy of Paisano’s Pizza of Leesburg.

The restaurant fed 54 healthcare workers at Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall Campus in Leesburg via a delivery catered to help prevent the spread of COVID-19—with 13 pizzas spread out between 54 boxes so that no two hospital employees had to touch another’s slice. The delivery was part of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Feed Loudoun’s Health Care Heroes initiative, which is enabling local businesses and residents to purchase food for healthcare workers at Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stone Springs Hospital Center near South Riding.

“America’s health care workers are on the front lines every day, risking their safety to care for those afflicted with the devastating coronavirus. Many Loudoun Chamber members have asked us how they can show their appreciation for these heroes, so we launched ‘Feed Loudoun’s Health Care Heroes’ so they could simply buy lunch for our hard-working nurses, doctors and other front-line health care workers,” said Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard.

According to the Loudoun Chamber, every penny of donations will go toward buying lunch for a nurse, doctor or other employee at the two hospitals, and every $10 donated will buy that lunch. The meals are prepared, packaged, and delivered following strict safety protocols by Chamber-member restaurants.

By Wednesday afternoon, only a day after it was announced, the initiative had already raised more than $3,500.

Donate to the cause at gofundme.com/f/feed-loudouns-healthcare-heroes.

In addition to the Chamber’s initiative, the Leesburg Paisano’s is also offering free, individual meals to first responders in uniform during the length of the pandemic.

