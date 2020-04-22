Young Entrepreneurs Awarded $5K in Prizes

The Loudoun Young Entrepreneurs Academy held its fourth Annual Investor Panel April 7 with 22 local student entrepreneurs pitching their business plans to a panel of investors via a virtual presentation platform.

Presented by the Loudoun Chamber Foundation, YEA! Loudoun is a 27-week program that teaches local middle and high school students how to develop, pitch and launch their very own small business. The student entrepreneurs competed for $5,000 in investment capital and the chance to represent Loudoun County at the YEA! National pitch event in Rochester, NY.

Similar to the hit show “Shark Tank,” the YEA! Loudoun students pitched their business plans to a panel of investors, who made the decisions on which students would receive investments to fund their business. This year’s YEA! Investor Panel included Alice Frazier of BCT and Chauvon McFadden of Crimson Wealth Strategies, both of whom are Loudoun Economic Development Authority members; Rebecca Ray of Wells Fargo; and Alison Rosen of SeKON.

The 2020 winners are: $1,500 to Vedha Navudu, of Briar Woods High School for Bare Bag, a nonprofit that distributes bags of hygiene necessities to women in prisons; $1,000 to Anisha Nanda, of Freedom High School for Layered, a customizable dessert experience; $1,000 to Lauren Pitonyak, of Riverside High School for Butterfly Board Games, a board games designed for individuals with autism; $500 to Aarav Sharma, of Independence High School for ReliAir, a portable air quality detector device; $500 to Ray Zhang, of Lunsford Middle School for Pals-Plus, an interactive language website to match students and tutors to practice fluency in foreign languages; and $500 to Deborah Olorunda, of Trailside Middle School for EcoArt, an eco-friendly art kit.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is presented by the Loudoun Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Loudoun Economic Development Authority.

Applications are open for the Class of 2021 until June 12, 2020. Students can apply online at www.LoudounChamber.org/YEA.