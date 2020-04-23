George F. Tubley, 1926-2020

Colonel George F. Tubley, USMC, Ret., 93, of Lansdowne, VA, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, VA.

Born on July 26, 1926 in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late George R. Tubley and the late Ellen (Rosberg) Tubley.

Colonel Tubley was an ROTC graduate of Brown University and served 30 years as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Tubley) Ballard & son-in-law Larry of Falls Church, VA, his son, CDR David A. Tubley, CHC, USN (ret) & daughter-in-law, Alice of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren, Matthew Ballard (his partner Sabrina), Andrew Tubley (his wife Mae), and Peter Tubley (his wife Jennifer) and three great-grandchildren Alice, Joseph, and Grant.

Graveside services and interment will be held privately at Arlington National Cemetery at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Colonel Tubley’s memory to the Navy Relief Society.

Arrangements by Loudoun Funeral Chapels.