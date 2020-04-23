Loudoun Reports 10 COVID-19 Related Deaths as Virginia Cases Top 10,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to accelerate as the total climbed above 10,000. On Wednesday, 731 new cases were reported, the largest single-day increase so far.

In Loudoun County, coronavirus-related fatalities increased to 10 on Wednesday. Each of those individuals was age 65 or older. The Health Department reports that there are 64 individuals undergoing treatment for the infection at Loudoun hospitals, with 498 cases known countywide.

Statewide, 372 coronavirus deaths have been reported, up 141 in the past week.